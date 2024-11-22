A MOTHER has admitted killing her seven-year-old son, but denied murdering him.
Papaipit Linse, 43, of Upper Market Street, was accused of killing Louis Linse in Haverfordwest on January 10.
The defendant denied a charge of murder when she appeared at Swansea Crown Court, but pleaded guilty instead to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Prosecutor Caroline Rees KC said that the Crown Prosecution Service had reviewed the case after a psychiatric report had been prepared on the defendant.
She said that the plea to manslaughter was acceptable, and a trial would not be sought on the murder charge.
Judge Paul Thomas KC described the case as “very sensitive and tragic”.
He adjourned the case for sentence on December 13, and remanded Linse back into custody until that date.
Dyfed-Powys Police and paramedics were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10, and the force later confirmed that officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old child.
HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Paul Bennett opened the inquest into the death of Louis Linse on January 19. The inquest was adjourned pending the result of the police investigation.
