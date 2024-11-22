The Tags on the Tree project, run by Milford Haven School, has been supporting the Patch Toy Appeal for several years.

It was created to help the community during the festive season, which can be difficult for some.

Every November, a Christmas tree is decorated with tags, each representing a child in the community affected by deprivation.

These children have been referred to the Patch Toy Appeal.

Staff at Milford Haven School are invited to choose a tag, buy a gift for the child, and place it under the tree.

The presents are then collected by Patch in time for Christmas delivery.

Last year, the project was extended after receiving numerous requests from the community wanting to help.

This led to the initiative being taken on tour, with trees set up in three additional locations: Milford Haven Library, Neyland Library, and Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre.

This expansion resulted in more than triple the usual donations, supporting even more families.

This year, Milford Haven School and Patch Charity have expanded the project further, turning it into a Pembrokeshire-wide initiative.

Tags can now be picked up from several locations, including Milford Haven and Neyland Libraries, Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre, Milford Youth Matters Pop Up Shop, B-Fit Gym, and Pembroke Leisure Centre.

Ysgol Harri Tudur has also joined in to support the initiative.

Ms Morris, Milford Haven School headteacher, said: "The last few years have been very humbling for many of us and we are possibly aware now more than ever before of the greater need within our school community.

"I am extremely proud that this project has grown far past the gates of Milford Haven School, last year into select venues in the community and this year even further afield with other schools joining this fantastic initiative.

"I couldn’t be prouder of every single person involved in delivering this project and supporting such a fantastic cause."

The Patch Charity is the Defender House charity, and Mrs Wilcox, head of Defender House, said: "I am extremely proud of the growth of this project.

"Patch is the Defender House charity and the pupils and staff who belong in Defender House support through a multitude of different projects throughout the year including the Tags on the Tree initiative."

The success of the Tags on the Tree project is a testament to the community's generosity and willingness to help each other.

More details about when the tags will be available to choose will be released on social media soon.