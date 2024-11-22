Ian Michael Owen, 55, was killed in a collision on the A48 between Cross Hands and Cwmgwili on Friday, November 25.

In a statement issued through police, Mr Owen's family paid tribute to them.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Ian was a dearly loved son to Brenda and Phil, brother to Lyndon and sister Beverley.

"He was a much-loved father to Dafydd, step-father to Michael, nephew to Barbara and niece to Leah. He was a devoted and loving partner to Lizzy for the past decade.

“Tragically taken away from us and will be solely missed by all who knew him. He was a hard-working electrical fitter for over 30 years and well respected by his colleagues.

"He was the epitome of the ultimate country man, always happiest when on his mountain and being outdoors, he was a keen motorcyclist and loved training his working dogs which was a true passion of his.

“He will always be known affectionally for being a friend to anyone who knew him, and his passing leaves a void for all who loved him.”