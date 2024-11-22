Booking for winter holidays are up 16% year-on-year, but holiday goers are being warned they face a £65 charge as they try to cram all their winter coats and jumpers into their suitcases.

As airlines continue to reduce their luggage allowance, with major airlines charging fees of up to £65 for oversized baggage, many people will be looking for ways to maximise their suitcase space without compromising their winter fits.

With this in mind, affordable shoe retailer shoezone has shared their top packing tips to ensure you don’t get faced with hefty luggage fines.

Travel in your heaviest items

Save carry-on space by wearing your biggest shoes and clothes on the plane. Bulky boots and winter coats can take up valuable suitcase space, so wear them through the airport instead. Not only will you stay cosy on the flight, but you’ll also have more room for other essentials in your bag.

Place shoes heel-to-toe

Place each pair of shoes heel-to-toe in opposite positions so that they can neatly slot together in your case and take up minimal space. Be sure to cover them to keep surrounding items clean.

Utilise shoe space - pack them with clothes

A great way to pack smart is to fill the inside of your shoes with smaller items such as socks, underwear, or anything else you can think of that will fit. The larger the shoes, the more items you can store.

Choose multi-purpose shoes

Winter footwear can be bulky, but you only need one solid pair of shoes if you choose wisely. Look for versatile options, like ankle boots, or compact winter boots that provide warmth and grip.

Recommended Reading:

If you need a second pair for evenings or nights out, consider something lightweight and packable.

Use packing cubes and vacuum-sealed bags

Packing cubes can be your best friend when it comes to maximising space. For winter clothing, use vacuum-sealed bags to compress bulky items like sweaters and thermals.

Roll your clothes – don’t fold

While folding may be the go-to method for packing, rolling your clothes can be a far more space-efficient way to fit more into your suitcase. While your clothes might crease in the process, simply hang them in your hotel wardrobe once you arrive.

Which airline charges the most for extra baggage?





Extra luggage is one of the most popular flight ‘extras’ with one in six travellers (16%) paying to take a 10kg bag with them, according to a study from Airport Parking and Hotels (APH).

One in eight (12%) added an extra-large suitcase (20kg+) to their short-haul flight ticket instead.

But how much does extra baggage typically cost?