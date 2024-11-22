The company is known for a range of different products including various sauces, soups and baked beans.

Heinz has already axed several products from its range in 2024.

In August, Heinz confirmed they had discontinued Heinz Ploughman’s Pickle.

Before the company told customers in September its Organic Baked Beanz had also been axed, despite some fans labelling them the "best on the market".

Heinz also revealed recently the recipe for its Beanz and Sausages had changed, with the original recipe now discontinued.

Heinz discontinues fan favourite Soup

Now Heinz has confirmed its Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup has also been axed from its range, much to this dismay of fans.

One took to X (formerly Twitter) recently, asking why they weren't able to find the popular soup flavour in stores.

It has recently been discontinued, Gavin. — Heinz (@HeinzUK) November 18, 2024

The fan posted: "@HeinzUK have you discontinued Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup? I can’t find it anywhere these days."

A Heinz spokesperson, confirming the worst, replied: "It has recently been discontinued."

The X user then added: "That’s real shame. My favourite!"

Heinz' Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup has received rave reviews in the past.

Heinz' Chicken and Sweetcorn soup has been described by fans as on a "different level". (Image: Tesco) One shopper, reviewing the soup on the Tesco website, said: "Wow this soup is absolutely delicious it's one of my favourites now!!

"All ingredients are so easy to read and understand and so clear. Tin is so easy to open. I love chicken soup but this just hits a different level.

"You can taste the chicken and sweetcorn it's so so tastey. If you love chicken and sweetcorn I really recommend trying this soup!!"

Another fan added: "I've always loved Heinz chicken soup but their chicken and sweetcorn soup is something else!

"It's like a hug in a mug. The savoury taste of chicken is completely enhanced by the sweetness of the sweetcorn.

"It's a great winter warmer in the cold days and will definitely be going back on my shopping list."

Heinz is responsible for a range of other soups including Cream of Chicken, Tomato and Chunky Veg.