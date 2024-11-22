Emily Thornton-Sandy, 30, of Pontarddulais, died following a crash on the A48 between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham on Tuesday, November 5.

She had been driving home following a vet appointment with her dog, Scout, when the crash occurred.

Emily was rushed to University Hospital of Wales following the crash, but her condition worsened and she died on Monday, November 11 with her husband at her side.

Her family paid tribute to her yesterday.

Scout did not survive his injuries and died shortly after the crash.

Another man also died in the crash.

Emily was ‘talented and dedicated’ asbestos lawyer with Thompsons Solicitors. She had trained and qualified with the firm and represented clients from Thompsons’ Llanelli and Cardiff offices.

The firm said she was recognised as an exceptional lawyer in a highly specialised field who worked tirelessly alongside the asbestos victim support groups in Wales, including Asbestos Awareness and Support Cymru, as well as Mesothelioma UK.

Emily’s clients deeply appreciated her commitment. One recently described her dedication as ‘outstanding’ and praised her hard work and unwavering support, calling Emily her a ‘star’.

“The tragic loss of our friend and colleague, Emily Thornton, deeply saddens everyone at Thompsons,” said chief executive of Thompsons Solicitors, Clare Mellor.

“Her passing has affected us all, and we are united in mourning a remarkable young lawyer who left an indelible mark on our firm and the people she helped.

“Emily was a brilliant and compassionate asbestos lawyer. She earned her law degree from Cardiff University, bringing her determination to make a difference to Thompsons initially as a support assistant in our Asbestos team while studying for her Legal Practice Course at Swansea University, then as a trainee solicitor with the firm in 2017, qualifying into our Welsh asbestos team in 2020.

“Emily’s natural empathy and dedication to those affected by asbestos-related illnesses, coupled with the fact she was a technically gifted and highly able lawyer, made her an invaluable part of our team. She combined immense sensitivity with an unyielding commitment to justice, embodying the qualities essential to support clients through challenging times.

“Her work gave hope to those facing devastating situations, and her impact is best reflected by what her clients thought of her and the comfort she provided.

“We will miss Emily terribly, and our thoughts and hearts are with her family, including her husband, Stuart and her parents, John and Rhael. Emily’s legacy will live on in the lives she touched and the justice she pursued.”

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who was travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at that time.

Witnesses can contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or by direct message on social media.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this incident, quote reference number 139 of Tuesday, November 5.