Jo Stevens appeared before the Senedd’s economy committee on November 20 to give evidence on Welsh steelmaking after Port Talbot’s last blast furnace closed in September.

Hefin David asked about the £80m transition fund, including last week’s announcement of £13m allocated to business support.

Ms Stevens said the fund was announced to much fanfare in October 2023 but “not a single penny went out of the door to help steelworkers” before July’s general election.

She told the committee: “I was horrified to discover that actually the £80m had not been funded, it was an unfunded spending commitment from the previous government.”

Dr David asked: “Given the announcement was made and the money wasn’t then allocated, isn’t it a case of the House of Commons being misled?”

Ms Stevens replied: “I think it’s for my former colleagues who made those announcements in the chamber to justify what they said and why they said it.”

She told the committee the £80m was confirmed in October’s budget, with the first tranche of £13.5m released in July.

She explained Tata employees and their immediate family members can apply for up to £10,000 to start a business, with grants of up to £250,000 for existing businesses.

She said: “In 12 weeks, £26.5m has been agreed to go out compared with – in the previous nine months – absolutely nothing.”

Paul Davies, chairing the committee, pressed Ms Stevens about her "disingenuous" claim, saying money was spent on an economic assessment before she came into office.

She replied: “I said no money went out of the door to help communities and people affected by the transition and that is accurate. The local economic action plan was commissioned but not a single penny left the transition board and went directly to support anybody.”

Mr Davies pointed to the deal agreed by the previous UK Government, which included £500m towards the £1.2bn cost of an electric arc furnace.