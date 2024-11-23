The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust is asking for donations to help combat coastal erosion and climate change.

During Big Give Week, which takes place from December 3 to December 10, any donations made to the trust’s Save Our Coastal Paths campaign will be matched.

This means each donation will have double the impact in protecting the coastline and its walking trails.

The 186-mile coast path is enjoyed by residents, wildlife, and visitors all year round.

However, climate change is causing rising sea levels, frequent storms, and extreme weather, which are eroding the coast and threatening the accessibility of the paths.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust has partnered with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and the National Trails team to launch the Save Our Coastal Paths campaign.

Funds raised during Big Give Week will go towards repair work, bridge restorations, debris removal, and re-routes where necessary.

Jamie Owen, journalist, broadcaster, and patron of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said: "The Pembrokeshire Coast Path is one of the county's greatest treasures.

"I have walked it from beginning to end.

"It would be a tragedy if it became impassable or parts of it simply disappeared.

"It’s crucial we all do our bit to ensure it's preserved."

Katie Macro, director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said: "The Big Give Week is the UK’s largest match-funding event, where supporters of UK charities can have their donations doubled.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to rally support and raise funds to help protect Pembrokeshire’s much-loved coastal paths, ensuring they stay resilient against climate change and remain a joy for future generations.

"If you’d like to help, please consider donating during Big Give Week."

Further information on the work of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust can be found at the trust's website.