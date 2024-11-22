The store, which will be the largest Specsavers in Wales, will open on December 16, 2024, following a £1.2 million relocation to larger premises in the Riverside Shopping Centre.

The new store, at 21 Riverside Quay, will have 14 test rooms, including two audiology suites, making it one of the largest Specsavers stores in the UK.

The store will also have the latest technology to provide enhanced eye care, contact lens, and audiology services.

Andy Britton, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Haverfordwest, said: "This substantial investment reflects our commitment to delivering world-class eye and hearing care to Pembrokeshire.

"Our larger premises will allow us to meet growing demand, introduce advanced clinical services, and provide a dedicated training facility for optometrists pursuing higher qualifications."

The store will also support optometrists undertaking higher qualifications, such as Glaucoma and Independent Prescribing certificates, by providing hands-on opportunities to gain essential clinical experience.

A recent YouGov survey, commissioned by Specsavers, revealed that 68 per cent of Welsh adults would not think to visit an optician first for eye-related problems, and half (50 per cent) would first contact another NHS service (GP, pharmacy, eye hospital, NHS 111 or A&E) if they woke up with eye issues, rather than their opticians.

Mr Britton said: "We encourage anyone experiencing acute or chronic eye problems – such as sudden loss of vision, red or painful eyes, flashing lights, floaters, or headaches – to make their optometrist their first point of contact.

"Optometrists are equipped to manage a wide range of urgent eye issues, allowing patients to receive prompt care and avoid unnecessary trips to A&E or long waits for a GP appointment.

"By offering quick access to eye health services, we can reduce the burden on the NHS in Wales and ensure people receive the help they need before their condition worsens."

Deputy leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Paul Miller, said of the move: "Specsavers’ significant investment is a strong vote of confidence in the future of Haverfordwest.

"The new store is a key part of the town’s ongoing regeneration, drawing important footfall through the town centre."

The grand reopening event on December 16 will feature live entertainment from the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir and notable attendees, including mayors and other dignitaries.

The event will also celebrate Specsavers’ community-focused ethos, with a series of fundraising and awareness initiatives planned for 2025.