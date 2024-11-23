Bluestone National Park Resort near Narberth, scooped the accolade at the British Travel Awards.

Winners were announced at a gala event in London this week.

(Image: Bluestone)

Bluestone was nominated for two awards; Best Company for UK Family Holidays category and the Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays category.

It won the Parks and Lodges category, beating contenders from across the UK.

This year the British Travel Awards included 82 award categories covering all aspects of holidays both at home and abroad, all with multiple nominees.

The pubic was encouraged to vote for their favourite holidays, and each votes was entered into a prize draw, with a chance of winning from a prize chest with over £40,000 of holiday prizes to give away, including a £5,000 European villa holiday, a £5,000 Greek island holiday voucher and various cruises.

(Image: Bluestone Resorts)

Last year a record 1.6 million votes were cast to determine the winners of the awards.

Bluestone said it was ‘thrilled’ to announce that it had won the Best Small Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported and voted for us,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“We’re very grateful for your support, whether you’re a long-time guest or thinking about going on your first adventure, we hope Bluestone is a place where you can feel like home.

“This award reflects our commitment to provide the best possible space for families to relax, play, and make unforgettable memories together.

“Making people happy is what we’re all about, and we hope to see you on resort soon to put a smile on your face with some free-range family fun.”

The accolade marks another in a triumphant year for Bluestone.

Earlier this year its finance department won the coveted Finance Project of the Year Award at the Finance Awards Wales 2024.

The resort has also been recognised as one of the UK’s top holiday destinations, securing third place for the third consecutive year in the Which? holiday parks survey and outshining well-known names such as Butlins and Pontins.