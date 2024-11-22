Ashlee Rees appeared at Swansea Crown Court alongside co-defendant Kelly Rees following a robbery in Milford Haven on October 18.

Both defendants were jointly alleged to have stolen a bag containing between £50 and £80 from the taxi driver.

They both pleaded guilty to robbery.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

It was alleged that Ashlee Rees, of Flemish Court in Lamphey, had a knife and Kelly Rees, of Summers Villas in Milton, had a needle during the robbery.

Ashlee Rees pleaded guilty to possession of an article with a blade or point, whilst Kelly Rees denied this charge.

Dyfed-Powys Police previously confirmed that the taxi driver went to hospital following the robbery for medical attention.

Dyfed Thomas, appearing for Kelly Rees, said that the defendant’s guilty plea had been entered on the basis that “she knew a robbery was going to take place, but had no knowledge a knife would be used”.

Prosecutor Regan Walters asked for the case to be adjourned for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider 35-year-old Kelly Rees’ basis of plea and her not guilty plea.

The court heard that Ashlee Rees, 23, was “relatively lightly convicted” and had been in breach of a court order at the time of the offence.

Judge Paul Thomas KC adjourned the case for seven days for the CPS to decide whether Kelly Rees’ pleas were accepted or whether they sought a trial.

“You can have bail in the meantime, but that does not mean in either of your cases that you will not be going to prison,” he said.