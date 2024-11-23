Gareth Jones, now 19, of Greenfield Terrace in Pontyberem, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences following a crash on the B4333 near Newcastle Emlyn on May 30 last year.

The prosecution alleged that Jones, who was 17 at the time, had “lost control” of his Dacia Sandero and crossed on to the wrong side of the road, causing the crash.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He went round the corner a little bit too fact,” said Ian Ibrahim, for Jones.

“It’s a momentary lapse in concentration.”

Judge Paul Thomas KC set a trial date for April 29. Jones was re-admitted to bail until that date.