Held at Llanerch Vineyard Hotel near Cardiff on November 15, the Velfrey NV Traditional Method PGI Welsh Sparkling Wine won the Best Sparkling White Wine category.

A panel of judges, including masters of wine from Wales and France, tasted 73 wines from 17 vineyards before selecting the winner.

Velfrey Vineyard also secured second and third place in two other categories for its still white and sparkling rosé offerings.

This recognition marks a significant achievement for Velfrey Vineyard in a prestigious competition.