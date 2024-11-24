The Brunch House, the creation of Hannah Bowie and Adam Sawyer, opened its doors at Oriel Y Parc Visitor Centre on Saturday, November 16.

The new restaurant welcomed more than 250 people on its opening day.

The Brunch House has undergone extensive renovations to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

The eatery offers a variety of freshly made brunches and drinks.

The directors bring more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Ms Bowie previously owned 35 Main Street in Solva, while Mr Sawyer has opened and managed several restaurants in Cardiff before moving to Pembrokeshire.

Ms Bowie said: "Brunch is without a doubt my favourite meal of the day, and the Brunch House has been a long time in the planning.

"Adam and I are delighted to have this opportunity and are striving to bring something fresh and unique to St Davids."

The menu at The Brunch House combines elements of Ms Bowie's Middle Eastern heritage with breakfast classics such as the Full Welsh and Pancake Stack.

Customer Ben Richardson said: "Having noticed all of the changes taking place last week, I was looking forward to sampling the food.

"I had the chicken and waffles with house hot maple sauce, and it was absolutely delicious.

"We're looking forward to our next visit."

Mr Sawyer said: "Hannah and I have worked hard to put our own stamp on the place and are eternally grateful for all the support from both locals and holidaymakers.

"It has been fantastic to welcome so many people through our doors in such a short space of time."

Customer Bethany Ellison said: "What Hannah and Adam have achieved here is phenomenal.

"I'm a big fan of Hannah's cooking anyway, having had her chef at my last yoga retreat, but the ambience and vibe they have managed to create in such a short space of time really complements the quality of the food they are producing.

"I wish them all the luck in the world."

The Brunch House is open seven days a week from 9.30am until 4pm, serving food until 3pm.