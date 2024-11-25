A MAN has admitted having more than 50 grams of heroin at a hospital.
John Howe, 42, of Pencader, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
It was alleged that Howe had 56.1 grams of diamorphine at Glangwili General Hospital on September 27 last year, and intended to sell it.
Howe admitted the offence.
The court heard that Howe had no relevant previous convictions, and was “realistic” about his position.
Judge Paul Thomas KC adjourned the case until November 29 for the prosecution to consider the basis of plea put forward by Howe.
He re-admitted the defendant to bail until that date.
