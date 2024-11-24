The free event, kicking off at 11am, will take place on Saturday, November 30.

The day will start with the opening of Haverhub’s Winter Market, offering a range of unique gifts, crafts, and food until 5pm.

Castle Square will also host the "Taste of Pembrokeshire" food and drink market, serving up local produce.

For families with young children, Fair Play will organise a Board Game Sketch Fest from 11am to 5pm at the Edge Youth Centre/Picton Centre.

This event will feature games, activities, and art projects suitable for children of all ages.

A major highlight of the day will be a parade at noon, featuring children from Haverfordwest’s primary schools.

They will flaunt banners they have made as part of a community arts project, depicting the history of their school’s ward area.

The parade, led by the South Wales Police Band, will march through the town centre from Swan Square to the Old Quay.

The parade assembles at Swan Square at 11.45am for those who want to join in.

Once the parade reaches the Old Quay, a variety of performances will take place on the main stage from noon until 5pm.

Children from Fenton School’s choir, the Cantabile Singers of Pembrokeshire, the County Orchestra, and the South Wales Police Brass Band will perform a cantata.

The performance will tell the story of Haverfordwest's history, drawing inspiration from recent archaeological discoveries.

Following the cantata, Sorted will perform ska and two-tone classics.

The day will conclude with Pure West Radio Riverside Shopping Haverfordwest’s annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The celebrations begin at noon, culminating in the town’s Christmas lights illuminating at 6pm, followed by a fireworks display.

Fairground rides will be available throughout the day.

Santa Claus will make a special appearance, along with Sparkle the Elf and Friends, a Giant Snow Globe, and a Bouncy Castle.

Artists Neil Musson and Jono Retallick will also launch their model hot air balloon, a floating gallery and homage to the people of Haverfordwest.

For more information, visit the Riverside Winter Fair website.

Here is a programme of events for the day:

11am-5pm: Winter Market at Haverhub

11am-5pm: Taste of Pembrokeshire food and drink market at Castle Square

11am-5pm: Board Game Sketch Fest at Picton Centre

11:45am: Banner Parade assembles with South Wales Police Brass Band at Swan Square

12noon: Children’s Banner Parade from Swan Square to Old Quay

12.10pm: Entertainment on Main Stage at Old Quay

12-5pm: BBQ and outdoor bar at The Bristol Trader

12-6pm: Family fun & Entertainment, Pure West Radio at Riverside shopping Centre

6pm: Switch on of the lights and fireworks display.