The competition was run as part of the Dyfed-Powys Police Operation Ivydene initiative.

Over the past few months, primary and secondary schools in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys were invited to submit designs.

These designs highlighted the impact of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and the importance of promoting safer neighbourhoods.

Last week, the posters were judged by a panel of police officers and crime prevention specialists.

A special prize-giving ceremony was held on Monday, November 18, where the five winning students were honoured.

Caryl Griffiths, ASB hotspot co-ordinator for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "The goal of this competition was to engage students in understanding the effects of anti-social behaviour on their communities, and to inspire them to think about how they can contribute to a safer, more supportive environment.

"Judging the competition was challenging due to the high standard of entries, but we ultimately selected five winners who showed exceptional creativity and thoughtfulness."

Until March 2025, 10 of the areas worst hit by anti-social behaviour across the four counties will receive additional dedicated ‘hotspot’ police patrols through Operation Ivydene.

This is thanks to an injection of cash from the Home Office, secured for the force by Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.

The patrols focus on tackling issues in Tyisha, Elli, Llanelli town centre, Carmarthen town, Ammanford, Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Haverfordwest town centre, Tenby town centre, east Newtown, and Brecon.

Inspector Darren Crockford said: "Operation Ivydene is a targeted initiative that uses a ‘hotspot’ policing approach to address any behaviour that constitutes ASB and causes harm and alarm in the community.

"The patrols aim to provide a reassuring presence to help people feel safe while also proactively disrupting crime and acting as a deterrent.

"An important element of the overall Operation Ivydene approach will be to engage with our communities having meaningful discussions about how ASB impacts the community, and encourage them to take an active role in creating safe and positive places to live."

Bethan James, Dyfed-Powys Police schools service manager, added: "Our Schools Service offers crime prevention sessions to children and young people on topics such as ASB where we use bespoke films and real-life examples to reflect victims’ experiences and explore the boundaries between fun and fear.

"The discussions between the officers and the learners explore the long-lasting, harmful effects of ASB, about crimes and consequences and where children can find advice and support."

During National Anti-Social Behaviour Week, Dyfed-Powys Police is sharing information to help members of the public recognise, report, and get support for anti-social behaviour.