Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has planted around 6,500 trees along the river's banks near its confluence with the Eastern Cleddau.

The aim is to absorb excess nutrients from agricultural runoff.

These corridors of trees, averaging 14 metres in width, act as buffer strips between farmland and the river.

They have been planted on non-productive land with the landowner's full support.

The landowner was keen to introduce positive environmental change.

The new trees will not only benefit the Special Area of Conservation river but will also connect with existing natural woodland, aiding various plant and wildlife species.

The planting operation was carried out by contractors Coed Porffor/Purple Trees and took five planters five full days to complete.

The project has also seen more than 1,000 metres of new fencing installed to prevent livestock from accessing the river.

Andrew Lewis, from NRW’s marine projects team, said: "The Western Cleddau and Milford Haven estuary are incredibly special places, designated for a range of rare and threatened species and habitats including lamprey, otter, mudflats and marshes.

"We’re grateful for the support of the landowner, who allowed us to undertake such large-scale tree planting on the land.

"We worked closely with the landowner to develop this project and identify suitable areas of land which were least productive.

"In years to come, these trees will act as an important filter, reducing the amount of excess nutrients reaching the Western Cleddau, that are impacting the Special Area of Conservation river and estuary."

The Western and Eastern Cleddau rivers converge at Picton Point to form the Daugleddau estuary at Milford Haven.

The estuary is designated as a Marine Special Area of Conservation, while significant stretches of its coastline are also designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The Western Cleddau faces significant water quality challenges, predominantly due to nitrate, phosphate and sediment pollution.

These pollutants are significant contributors to water quality failures in the catchment under the Water Framework Directive (England and Wales) Regulations 2017.

The project has been funded by the Welsh Government’s Water Capital Programme, which supports environmental priorities including river restoration, metal mine remediation, fisheries and water quality.

It supports similar initiatives in the area to improve the Western Cleddau, including river restoration efforts undertaken by the Pembrokeshire River Restoration Project.