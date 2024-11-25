Prosecutor Harry Dickens told Swansea Crown Court that Spencer Lepetit was in a brief relationship with the victims between June and August this year. However, she ended things “because of the defendant’s needy and clingy nature”.

Mr Dickens said that Lepetit was told not to speak to his ex-partner’s home when he went over to collect his things, however he ignored that. He then sat outside her home in his car for around half an hour.

The court heard that the pair briefly reconciled, however this ended shortly afterwards.

As Lepetit went to collect his things again on August 16, Mr Dickens said the defendant “became paranoid about there being another person there”.

He was arrested and interviewed that day, and was released on bail on the condition of not contacting his ex-partner.

Despite this, Lepetit showed up at her home on September 4 and left flowers on her doorstep, before phoning her from a withheld number the following day.

The victim reported that flowers were left outside her house again the following week, and the defendant called her again from a withheld number on September 15. She answered, and told him not to contact her again.

Two days later, Lepetit was caught on the victim’s Ring doorbell walking up and down her street, before then being seen attempting to duck under the camera’s field of vision.

“In total, he had been loitering around the complainant’s address for some hour and 10 minutes,” Mr Dickens said.

The prosecutor said this offending had had “a massive impact” on the victim, and she could no longer feel completely relaxed at home.

Lepetit, 35, of Hawthorn Rise in Haverfordwest, has two previous convictions for three offences.

He pleaded guilty to stalking.

“Does he appreciate that this relationship is over?,” Judge Huw Rees asked defence counsel Jon Tarrant.

“He does,” Mr Tarrant said. “Absolutely.

“He has no intention of contacting the complainant.”

Mr Tarrant said Lepetit had spent 63 days in custody on remand ahead of his sentencing.

“He said he does not want to go through the experience again,” Mr Tarrant said.

Judge Rees said that, giving the defendant credit for his guilty plea, he had already served the sentence he was going to impose.

He sentenced Lepetit to 63 days imprisonment, and granted the victim a five-year restraining order against the defendant.