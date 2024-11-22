Emergency services were called to Amman United RFC in Glanaman shortly before 10pm on Friday, November 15 after reports that a teenage girl had “become unwell”.

The ambulance service and paramedics provided “advanced critical care support”, and the Wales Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

An air ambulance was called out to a medical emergency at Amman United RFC. (Image: Supplied)

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Monday that the teenager died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She has now been named as 14-year-old Seren Jenkins, from Tycroes.

Paying tribute to Seren, her family said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of Seren. She was a loving daughter, big and little sister.

“Seren lived her short life to the full and was a budding artist, rugby player and social media lover.

“Seren was loved by all who knew her and no doubt will also be remembered for her sense of humour.

Seren Jenkins' family said she was 'loved by all' and will be remembered for her sense of humour. (Image: Family photo)

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services at the scene, and everybody for the GoFundMe page donations for Seren, where proceeds will be likely donated to various asthma services, the Wales Air Ambulance, and a possible memorial for her friends to remember her.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank people for their kind words and support at this horrific time, but would now like to ask for this time to grieve in private.”

The GoFundMe page, set up by one of Seren’s friends, has raised £8,140 at the time of writing.

The fundraiser describes Seren as “our very special friend”.

“Seren was suddenly taken from us all on Saturday, November 16,” it continued. “She's left a big hole in all our hearts and we miss her very very much.”