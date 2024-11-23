Alyx Edwards died last year from an unexpected illness that caused her to stop breathing.

She attended Golden Manor Nursery in Pembroke where staff are taking part in a sponsored walk up the mountain of Pen-y-Fan on May 11, 2025, in the hopes of buying a new defibrillator.

A message from Alyx’s dad, Sam Edwards, on the GoFundMe page, said: “Our beautiful daughter Alyx died on Saturday, November 11, 2023, suddenly and unexpectantly from sepsis.

“Early Saturday morning Alyx stopped breathing and Katie, Alyx’s mum bravely began CPR on her dying daughter whilst I was asked to go the nearest defibrillator and retrieve it.

“Despite our efforts and the wonderful medical professionals that attempted to resuscitate Alyx, she could not be saved. Our hearts and lives are completely broken without Alyx.”

Following Alyx’s death, Jess from Golden Manor Nursery reached out to the family, offering to do a sponsored walk in memory of Alyx and purchase a new defibrillator for the nursery.

Sam added: “We hope it will never be used. But should it be needed, there will be one immediately available to help one of Alyx’s friends, classmates or staff.”

If enough money is raised, the nursery also wants to fund a defibrillator for Freshwater West Beach.

Alyx attended Golden Manor Nursery last year and gained a special place in the heart of those who work there.

Therefore, the nursery wants to give back to Alyx and her family with this fundraiser.

To support the fundraiser by Golden Manor Nursery and help fund new defibrillators, visit the GoFundMe page - a total of £3,985 has been raised so far.

To find out more information about the nursery, check out their Facebook page or website.