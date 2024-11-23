Whether it's for extreme heat in the summer months or for flooding and snow in the winter, these warnings are a regular part of our year.

Understanding what each of these warnings means is important as it could save you from serious bother.

With that said, here is what each weather warning means and what to expect from them.

What do yellow, amber and red weather warnings from the Met Office mean?





There are three commonly used colours when it comes to weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Yellow, amber and red warnings are issued with each denoting various levels of danger and impact.

Here is what each colour issued by the Met Office means:

Yellow weather warnings: These warnings are issued for a range of weather situations that are likely to cause some low-level impact (such as travel disruption) to a limited area.

Such weather warnings mean most people can continue with their day as normal.

Other yellow warnings are issued when extreme weather is capable of causing an impact on most but where the certainty of this is much lower.

Amber weather warnings: Moving up in severity is the amber warning which is used when severe weather has the potential to disrupt plans.

This means the weather could hinder travel, cause road and rail closures, power cuts and pose a risk to life and property.

When these are issued, residents should change their plans to protect themselves.

Red weather warnings: Red weather warnings are the most serious alerts issued by the Met Office and are considered dangerous.

Immediate action should be taken to protect you and your loved ones as this weather will pose a risk to life, drastically disrupt travel, and energy supplies and see widespread damage to property.

Find out more on the Met Office website.