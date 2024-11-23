Seren Jenkins, from Tycroes, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 16 after emergency services were called to Amman United RFC in Glanaman.

Despite advanced critical care support from paramedics and the attendance of Wales Air Ambulance, Seren passed away at the age of 14.

Seren passed away on November 16 following a medical emergency at Amman United RFC. (Image: Family photo) A GoFundMe page has been set up by Cari Bradshaw with the following description:

“Hi, my name is Cari, and I’ve set up this page because my friends and I would like to raise money to help Stephen, Sarah and the family with the costs for the funeral and memorial for our very special friend Seren.

“Seren was suddenly taken from us all on Saturday, November 16. She’s left a big hole in our hearts, and we miss her very much. Please donate if you can and help us raise as much money as possible to help Seren’s family.

“Any donations will be greatly appreciated, no matter how big or small. Thank you so much.”

Following Seren’s death, her family have released a tribute to their ‘loving daughter, big and little sister.’

They said: “Seren lived her short life to the full and was a budding artist, rugby player and social media lover.

“Seren was loved by all who knew her and no doubt will also be remembered for her sense of humour.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services at the scene, and everybody for the GoFundMe page donations for Seren, where proceeds will be likely donated to various asthma services, the Wales Air Ambulance, and a possible memorial for her friends to remember her.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank people for their kind words and support at this horrific time but would now like to ask for this time to grieve in private.”

At the time of writing, £8,425 has been raised for Seren, including 510 separate donations.