The property known as The Glen in Saundersfoot comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, sea views, sunroom and a boat house.

Based in over three acres of land, the mansion overlooks Saundersfoot Bay and has a nearby path leading to Glen Woods and Glen Beach.

There are four bedrooms in the house. (Image: Rightmove) Two bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. (Image: Rightmove) Sea views of Saundersfoot Beach can be seen throughout the property. (Image: Rightmove) The living room is the centre point of the home with feature bay windows and bi-folding doors that create a panoramic view of the bay.

On the same floor, the open plan kitchen dining room consists of a marble effect worktop and a variety of modern appliances.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor with an en-suite bathroom and walk in wardrobe.

This exists alongside a second bedroom comprising another en-suite bathroom and double storage closet.

A patio area in the garden offers the perfect place for alfresco dining. (Image: Rightmove) The property has three reception rooms. (Image: Rightmove) There is a large open plan kitchen dining room. (Image: Rightmove) More than three acres of lawn and woodland surround the home. (Image: Rightmove) Two other bedrooms are on the first floor along with a family bathroom with a roll-top bathtub.

Outside the property, a garden wraps around the home with a mixture of lawn and woodland, while the patio area offers the ideal setting for alfresco dining as occupants marvel at the seaside views.

There is also ample driveway parking, two double garages and a boathouse.

As for Saundersfoot, the village is renowned for its sandy beach, restaurants and pubs.

For more information about the listing, check out the mansion on Rightmove.