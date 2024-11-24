A Pembrokeshire mansion that is walking distance to the beach remains on the market for £1,250,000.
The property known as The Glen in Saundersfoot comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, sea views, sunroom and a boat house.
Based in over three acres of land, the mansion overlooks Saundersfoot Bay and has a nearby path leading to Glen Woods and Glen Beach.
The living room is the centre point of the home with feature bay windows and bi-folding doors that create a panoramic view of the bay.
On the same floor, the open plan kitchen dining room consists of a marble effect worktop and a variety of modern appliances.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor with an en-suite bathroom and walk in wardrobe.
This exists alongside a second bedroom comprising another en-suite bathroom and double storage closet.
Two other bedrooms are on the first floor along with a family bathroom with a roll-top bathtub.
Outside the property, a garden wraps around the home with a mixture of lawn and woodland, while the patio area offers the ideal setting for alfresco dining as occupants marvel at the seaside views.
There is also ample driveway parking, two double garages and a boathouse.
As for Saundersfoot, the village is renowned for its sandy beach, restaurants and pubs.
For more information about the listing, check out the mansion on Rightmove.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here