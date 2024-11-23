A yellow weather warning has been issued again for both wind and rain, according to Met Office.

Heavy rain is likely to cause disruption and flooding in areas of South Wales and Pembrokeshire.

Due to the rainy weather forecast, locals must be aware that:

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

This is because 50-75 mm of rain is predicted to fall widely, and 100-125 mm of rain is expected on higher ground in locations like South Wales.

Met Office even claims there is a chance of 150 mm of rain in some places, accompanied by strong southerly winds.

To prepare for heavy rain, it is advisable to prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit, avoid delays by checking road conditions if driving and looking at bus and train timetables while amending plans if necessary.

As for potential power cuts, consider getting additional torches, batteries and a mobile phone power pack.

Strong winds are likely to cause dangerous coastal conditions in Pembrokeshire and other parts of Wales.

Due to strong gales being forecasted, locals should expect:

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

The strongest gales along the coasts may reach 60-70 mph while in less exposed locations, gusts of 50-60 mph are possible.

To prepare for strong winds, check for loose items outside your home such as fences and garden furniture.

Meanwhile, if you’re based on the coast, be aware of large waves that can sweep you off your feet and keep dogs on a lead.

For more information, go to the Met Office website.