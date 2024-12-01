There's been a bit of a chill in the air - as well as Storm Bert's helping of rain - in the last couple of weeks.
The colder weather has brought frosty mornings, calm waters and paler skies to Pembrokeshire - all of which have inspired Western Telegraph Camera Club members to take some lovely photos which we feature in our latest gallery.
Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.
The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.
Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.
And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.
If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.
Splish splash
Chill Pill
Take a seat
Wrap up warm
Dinner for one
The homeward road
