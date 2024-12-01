The colder weather has brought frosty mornings, calm waters and paler skies to Pembrokeshire - all of which have inspired Western Telegraph Camera Club members to take some lovely photos which we feature in our latest gallery.

Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.





The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

Splish splash

No problem with filling this bath in Mathry, thanks to Storm Bert! (Image: Allison Morris)

Chill Pill

The tide is high and the day is cold at Edwards Pill, Llangwm. (Image: Janny Ambler)

Take a seat

Full moon on the water at Pembroke Dock. (Image: Christopher Walters)

Wrap up warm

A fresh start to the day at Solva. (Image: Janet Rees-Parnaby)

Dinner for one

A lone grazer at Mathry. (Image: Thomas Morris)

The homeward road

Preseli highway from Eglwyswrw to Haverfordwest. (Image: Phil Beech)