After a yellow warning for wind and rain was issued by Met Office, adverse weather conditions began to take place across the county.

Yesterday (Saturday, November 23), the trains were the first to be disrupted with no service on the Stena Line being available between Fishguard and Rosslare.

Rising rivers was commonplace. (Image: Lizzie Daniels) This was followed by disruptions to Irish Ferries where all Isle of Innisfree sailings between Pembroke and Rosslare were cancelled.

Met Office predicted 50-75mm of rain to fall with 100-125 mmm of rain over high ground in South Wales.

Meanwhile, 60-70 mph gusts were forecast around exposed headlands with 50-60 mph predicted for inland locations.

Later in the afternoon, two roads were reported closed because of Storm Bert.

The B4314 from Red Roses to Llanddowror was shut due to a fallen tree, while the B4318, Gumfreston Road became inaccessible after flooding.

Storm Bert continued today (Sunday, November 24) with National Resources Wales issuing flood warnings in locations such as Lower Teifi, Western Cleddau, North and West Pembrokeshire and Rivers Taf and Cynin.

It was warned the flooding of low-lying land and roads near rivers on the north and west coast of Pembrokeshire were expected, besides flooding to nearby properties being possible.

The same warning was given to low-lying land and roads near the Eastern Cleddau.

South Pembrokeshire was also revealed as a potential flooding zone as river levels were forecast to reach abnormal levels.

In addition to Pembrokeshire, National Resources Wales issued 60 flood alerts and 50 flood warnings across Wales overall.

As the day progressed, Storm Bert seemed to affect coastal areas, especially in Solva where the sea was rough at the entrance to Solva Harbour and nearby river in Solva rushed towards the sea.

There is another flood warning at the River Teifi at Llechryd for properties adjacent to the river.

Met Office have predicted a damp evening, although rain is expected to gradually clear eastwards overnight.

However, showers are still possible while the temperature begins to drop, reaching a minimum temperature of 4 degrees.

There are no yellow weather warnings for tomorrow (Monday, November 24) as conditions turn to sunny spells and scattered showers.

The odd rumble of thunder is expected yet temperatures are set to return to the seasonal average with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees.

Milder conditions are expected again on Tuesday (November 25), featuring sunshine and the odd shower with much lighter winds.