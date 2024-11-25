Tesco Express on Goodwick Parrog is scheduled to close from mid-January to mid-February to allow for the store to be completely renovated.

The store opened around 15 years ago and has proved extremely popular with locals due to is long opening hours, friendly staff, free parking and varied selection.

It also provides surplus food to Fishguard and Goodwick’s Community Pantry and helps support local charities.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Goodwick Express will close for a month from mid-January to allow us to carry out a full refurbishment of the store to offer a better shopping environment to our customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience while the work takes place to improve the store.”

Tesco Express is the only supermarket in Goodwick, although Goodwick Post Office in the town’s Main Street does stock a selection of food, drink and fresh fruit and vegetables, along with toys and books.

When the store is closed, shoppers wanting to do a supermarket shop locally will have the choice between the Co-op and CKs, both around a mile up the hill in Fishguard.