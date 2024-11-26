Tenby is getting ready for a fun-filled festive day this weekend.
A packed programme of Christmas events and entertainment will be centered on the town's Tudor Square this Saturday, November 30.
And amongst the highlights will be the morning Santa Run and the afternoon arrival of Father Christmas by lifeboat before the man himself switches on the town's Christmas tree lights.
Here's what's going on and when:
- 9.30am onwards: Christmas market organised by Tenby Town Council and Tenby and District Lions
- 10.30am: Festive music from Steve Briers
- 11am: Tenby Round Table's Santa Run
- 1pm: Kelly Williams School of Dance
- 3pm: Kelly Williams School of Dance
- 1.30pm: Christmas carols and songs from Salvation Army band and community choir
- 2pm: Richard Henton, guitar vocalist
- 3pm: Samantha Skyrme-Blackhall, vocalist
- 4pm: Tenby lifeboat launches to collect Father Christmas
- 4.30-4.45pm: Father Christmas arrives in Tudor Square for Christmas tree lights switch-on
- 5pm: Father Christmas in his grotto in St Mary's Church House.
