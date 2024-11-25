The confectionery company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including Freddos, Boost, Crunchie, Creme Eggs and the classic Dairy Milk.

Several chocolates have been axed by Cadbury recently.

In November (2023), Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.

In the lead-up to Easter this year the company revealed Mini Eggs chocolate cartons "will not be returning", a decision it said was based on the "changing tastebuds" of Cadbury fans.

While Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bars have also been discontinued by Cadbury in 2024.

Cadbury has already revealed the axing of its Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits and Dairy Milk Mousse Snowman chocolates in the lead up to Christmas 2024.

Now Cadbury has confirmed its Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar will also not be returning to UK stores this festive season.

Orange chocolate lovers will be sad to hear, Cadbury also discontinued its Dairy Milk Orange Bar earlier this year. (Image: Tesco) One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask whether the Orange Crisp chocolate bar would be returning this year.

The Cadbury lover posted: "@CadburyUK will you be bringing back the orange festive crisp bar this year? Pleeeeeeasse."

To which a Cadbury spokesperson replied: "We're always adapting our Christmas range to ensure there's something new for everyone.

"This year, we've made a few updates we think you will love. We understand some will miss the Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar.

"Who knows, we might see them again next year. We hope this helps."

The fan of the discontinued chocolate bar wrote back saying: "Fingers crossed it’s back next year! Me and my friends miss it!"

Hi there, we're always adapting our Christmas range to ensure there's something new for everyone. This year, we've made a few updates we think you will love. We understand some will miss the Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar. Who knows, we might (cont) https://t.co/67V59GlWRn — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) November 14, 2024

A Mondelēz International spokesperson, speaking to The Sun, explained the decision to discontinue the Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar was made due to "changing consumer tastebuds".

The spokesperson said: "At Cadbury we’re proud of our long-standing heritage in delivering treats that our fans have enjoyed for over 200 years and we’re always adapting our Christmas range to make sure that it is reflecting changing consumer tastebuds, and there is a range of options available to enjoy.

"In line with this, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar is no longer available, but we have plenty of other delicious options for consumers to choose from in our 2024 festive line-up, including some exciting new treats as well as our beloved Christmas classics and returning favourites like the Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp Bar."

Cadbury's Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar has been discontinued. (Image: PA) Cadbury's Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar seemed to be favourite amongst chocolate lovers.

One shopper, leaving a review of the product on the Tesco website, commented: "10/10 recommend."

Another posted: "Wow, this is delicious! Right amount of crunch and yummy orange flavour with creamy chocolate. My new favourite chocolate! I can’t recommend enough!"

While a third person said: "This dairy milk winter orange crisp is gorgeous. Chocolatey, orangey with crunchy pieces. I just hope they don’t keep it as a limited edition flavour."

But its not all been bad news for Cadbury fans, with a number of discontinued chocolates making a come back recently.

Cadbury Coins and the Dairy Milk Mint Crisp chocolate bar, both of which had previously been axed, made a return to UK shelves as part of Cadbury's 2024 Christmas range.

While its Dream chocolate bar (with a twist) made a come back to B&M stores across the county in October after having been discontinued back in the 2000s.