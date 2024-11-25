The supermarket has recalled its Morrisons Crushed Garlic because an ingredient which prevents microbiological growth was not included.

As a result, the garlic presents a health risk to customers who have purchased it, with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issuing a “do not eat” warning.

The affected product comes in a 75g pack and has a best before date of October 19, 2025.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Morrisons is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores where the product was sold.

Friday 22 November 2024 - Morrisons recalls Morrisons Crushed Garlic because an ingredient has been omitted that prevents microbiological growth #FoodAlert https://t.co/u79vQWuLjt pic.twitter.com/bP6rHreY7x — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 22, 2024

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

A Morrisons spokesman added: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products or date codes are affected by this issue.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.