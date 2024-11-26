Organised by the Friends of the museum - which is the oldest independent museum in Wales - the auction will take place at the venue on Castle Hill on Friday December 6.

Doors open to the public at 6pm and the auction will start at 7pm, with local artist Guy Manning being the auctioneer for the night.

All the work will be on display at the museum gallery and can be viewed for free by the public from Wednesday November 27.

The museum is open during the winter from Wednesday to Saturday.

Artists who have contributed their work include Naomi Tydeman, Andrea Kelland, Anna Warchus, Louise Burdett and Wendy Yeo.

Anyone unable make it on the night can either leave a bid at the museum or online at https://www.tenbymuseum.org.uk/support-us