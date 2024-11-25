The Tenby all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was launched shortly after 11pm following a request from the coastguard to assist in the search for the missing person in the Rhossili area of the Gower peninsula.

Tenby RNLI spokesman Ben James said: "The volunteer crew were soon on the water and made best speed towards Rhossili in rough seas left over from Storm Bert.

"Once on scene, the crew were requested to search around Worm’s Head using lights and night vision equipment.

"Unfortunately, it soon became obvious that the conditions were too rough for the lifeboat to get in close enough to be of any assistance.

"With the lifeboat unable to safely provide assistance due to extremely rough seas, the crew were stood down by the coastguard and returned to station, arriving at 1.35am."