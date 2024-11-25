David Lewis, 51, of Llanboidy, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with six offences from between August 2021 and July 2022 in Pontyberem.

Lewis was accused of sexually communicating with a teenage girl and two offences of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

He was also alleged to have incited the teenager to engage in sexual activity, as he was accused of getting her to take indecent photographs of herself and send them to him.

Lewis was further charged with two offences of making indecent images of a child – relating to three Category A and six Category C images.

The defendant denied inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, but admitted the remaining charges.

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins told the court that these pleas were acceptable, and a trial would not be sought on the incitement charge.

“These are serious matters,” said Judge Huw Rees as he adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Hannah George, for Lewis, asked for the defendant to be granted bail to allow him to put his affairs in order.

Judge Rees warned Lewis that all sentencing options would remain open, and admitted him to bail. The defendant must also now register as a sex offender.

He will return to court to be sentenced on December 13.