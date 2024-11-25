Goodwick’s Christmas Lights switch on took place on Friday, November 22. Crowds gathered on the town square to hear pupils from Goodwick Community School sing carols in Welsh.

(Image: Western Telegraph) The warm and wonderful singing was followed by an impressive repertoire from Goodwick Community Band who kept the crowd entertained right up to the light switch on by mayor Cllr Billy Shaw.

The children, their families and the local community joined in the countdown before the lights came on.

(Image: Western Telegraph) With the lights all aglow, Father Christmas flew past the square on his sleigh before settling outside the Ocean Lab, where he handed out sweets to children and heard a long list of Christmas wishes.

(Image: Western Telegraph) The Ocean Lab was open to provide hot drinks and snacks and Christmas gifts with charity Sea Trust saying a ‘wonderful time’ was had by all.

On Saturday it was Fishguard’s turn to put on the Christmas sparkle. This was a quieter affair than usual due to the inclement weather blown in by Storm Bert.

(Image: Western Telegraph) However, Fishguard’s shops and cafes stayed open late, the town hall was open with stalls showcasing and raising money for local charities and organisations.

Upstairs in the town hall Santa welcomed youngsters in his grotto, accompanied by Mrs Claus.

(Image: Western Telegraph) St Mary’s Church was aglow with lights and activities for the family.

(Image: Western Telegraph) The weather meant that the evening’s musical entertainment had to be cancelled but a crowd still gathered on the Golden Mile to count down to the switch on along with Mayor Shaw.

(Image: Western Telegraph.) “Thank you to everyone who supported Goodwick Light Night on Friday,” he said.

“Thank you to the choir from Ysgol Wdig and the Brass Band, thank you to Fishguard and Goodwick Round Table for providing the sleigh for Santa.

“Thank you to the Sea Trust who opened up their shop and coffee shop for the evening.

“Thank you to everyone who came to our Fishguard Light Night yesterday. Storm Bert made life difficult but the Christmas lights are up and on.”

The mayor also thanked the organisers and stall holders of the charity market in the town hall and Santa and Mrs Claus who got to their grotto despite not being able to use the sleigh in such dreadful weather.

“Thank you to everyone for just coming out at all to support the market and the switch on,” said Cllr Shaw.

“Thank you Nick Chiltern for the wonderful tree. We were sorry to miss the choirs from Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Holy Name School and also the Brass Band, hopefully next year will be dry and calm.

“Thank you to my fellow councillors and Town Clerk who have helped to organise and supported both Light Nights again this year. Also to the boys from Centregreat who put up all the decorations for us.”