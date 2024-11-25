William Rees, 24, of Lon Hafren, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

It was alleged that Rees unlawfully and maliciously assaulted a woman on Nott Square in Carmarthen on May 7 last year, causing her grievous bodily harm.

Rees pleaded guilty.

Ian Wright, appearing for the defendant, said that Rees was due to appear to be sentenced on December 23 for an unrelated offence.

Mr Wright indicated that he would be asking for that to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts.

The court heard that a pre-sentence had already been completed.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned Rees’ case for sentence, and re-admitted him to bail until his sentencing date.