Dyfed-Powys Police has asked the rural community to ensure security measures are in place to protect equipment.

As well as the quad bike thefts, other farm equipment has also been stolen.

Sergeant Paul Roberts, from the force's rural crime team, said: "I ask that local farmers and other quad bike owners take appropriate action to minimise the opportunities of these thefts occurring.

"This includes removing keys from ignitions after use and locking barns or outbuildings wherever the vehicles may be kept.

"I’m aware that thefts of quad bikes and farming machinery causes disruption to farmers’ work, as well as the financial implications, and I would like to reassure the public that police are thoroughly investigating these matters."

The force has acquired 150 SelectaDNA Rural Kits to help tackle rural crime.

These DNA asset-marking kits will be used to offer free property marking services to farmers.

The kits use a unique DNA solution that can be applied to tools, vehicles, machinery, and other valuable assets.

This marking is virtually invisible but can be detected under UV light, providing an indisputable link between stolen property and its rightful owner.

This has proven to help deter theft and recover stolen items.

As well as property marking, rural crime team officers, who are also qualified crime prevention tactical advisors (CPTAC), will visit farms to conduct comprehensive crime prevention audits.

These audits are designed to ensure farms have the best security measures in place to deter criminal activity and safeguard their livelihoods.

Sergeant Roberts said: "I encourage anyone living in rural communities to remain vigilant to this type of theft, and to report any suspicious vehicles or behaviour to police."

The rural crime team will be attending marts across the force, where community members can bring items such as tools, machinery, and bikes to be marked.

Farmers can also arrange a visit from the rural crime team to mark equipment and conduct a security audit by emailing ruralcrimeteam@dyfed-powys.police.uk.

People can report suspicious vehicles or behaviour to police either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting the Crimestoppers website.

The force's website also has a page where people can find information and advice about rural crime and what prevention measures they can take.