Matthew Davies, 34, of The Glebe, was charged with three offences of making indecent images of children between September 2017 and December 2022 in Ammanford.

It was alleged that Davies had 78 Category A – the most serious – indecent images, as well was 61 Category B and 256 Category C images .

He denied all charges.

“This was an old phone bought from Gumtree that he was not responsible in any way, shape or form for making these images,” said John Hipkin KC, appearing for Davies.

Judge Paul Thomas KC set a trial date of July 28. Davies was granted bail until that date.