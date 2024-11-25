Britain's top 10 high street hotspots for independent retailers have been revealed by American Express, in partnership with retail experts GlobalData.

The locations on the list are recognised for "showcasing the small businesses and the valuable role they plan in their local communities".

American Express and GlobalData compiled the list by ranking factors such as the number of independent outlets, variety of business types, and vibrancy of the high street.

The research identified St Mary’s Street in Stamford, Lincolnshire, as Britain’s top hotspot for independent shops, while a high street in Pembrokeshire also featured on the list.

Research Director at GlobalData, Matt Piner, commenting on the findings said: “Independent shops bring something different to high streets, offering uniqueness and propositions that are finely tuned to the needs of their local communities.

"As younger generations of shoppers are attracted to their local high streets, so too are shop owners, with a new breed of Gen Z and Millennial entrepreneurs helping to keep them thriving.”

Britain’s best high street hotspots for independent shops

The best high streets in Britain for independent shops, according to American Express, are:

St Mary’s Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire Devonshire Street / Division Street, Sheffield, Yorkshire Gloucester Road, Bristol Market Street / Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire Stoke Newington Church Street, Hackney, London High Street, Narberth, Pembrokeshire Oldham Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire Byres Road, Glasgow The Lanes, Norwich, Norfolk

RECOMMENDED READING:

Best independent shops in Narberth

Official online travel guide Around Tenby also describes Narberth as a "must-visit" destination" due to its "picturesque high street full of independent shops".

Some of the popular independent shops in Narberth, according to Around Tenby, include:

No.47 - gifts, jewellery, accessories, books, clothes and much more

Rock n Rolla Emporium - "fun and quirky" clothes boutique

The Golden Sheaf - clothing, gifts, books and homeware

The Malthouse Antiques - Antique Centre

Jago - independent fashion and lifestyle store

General Manager of Merchant Services at American Express, Dan Edelman, added: “Small businesses play a crucial role in supporting local economies up and down the country, and it’s pleasing to now see their impact beyond the high street."