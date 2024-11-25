A Pembrokeshire high street has been revealed among the nation’s top hotspots for independent shops.
Britain's top 10 high street hotspots for independent retailers have been revealed by American Express, in partnership with retail experts GlobalData.
The locations on the list are recognised for "showcasing the small businesses and the valuable role they plan in their local communities".
American Express and GlobalData compiled the list by ranking factors such as the number of independent outlets, variety of business types, and vibrancy of the high street.
The research identified St Mary’s Street in Stamford, Lincolnshire, as Britain’s top hotspot for independent shops, while a high street in Pembrokeshire also featured on the list.
Research Director at GlobalData, Matt Piner, commenting on the findings said: “Independent shops bring something different to high streets, offering uniqueness and propositions that are finely tuned to the needs of their local communities.
"As younger generations of shoppers are attracted to their local high streets, so too are shop owners, with a new breed of Gen Z and Millennial entrepreneurs helping to keep them thriving.”
Britain’s best high street hotspots for independent shops
The best high streets in Britain for independent shops, according to American Express, are:
- St Mary’s Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire
- Devonshire Street / Division Street, Sheffield, Yorkshire
- Gloucester Road, Bristol
- Market Street / Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire
- Stoke Newington Church Street, Hackney, London
- High Street, Narberth, Pembrokeshire
- Oldham Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Byres Road, Glasgow
- The Lanes, Norwich, Norfolk
Best independent shops in Narberth
Official online travel guide Around Tenby also describes Narberth as a "must-visit" destination" due to its "picturesque high street full of independent shops".
Some of the popular independent shops in Narberth, according to Around Tenby, include:
- No.47 - gifts, jewellery, accessories, books, clothes and much more
- Rock n Rolla Emporium - "fun and quirky" clothes boutique
- The Golden Sheaf - clothing, gifts, books and homeware
- The Malthouse Antiques - Antique Centre
- Jago - independent fashion and lifestyle store
General Manager of Merchant Services at American Express, Dan Edelman, added: “Small businesses play a crucial role in supporting local economies up and down the country, and it’s pleasing to now see their impact beyond the high street."
