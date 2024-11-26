Millin Brook Luxury Dog Boarding, in Wiston, attended the PetQuip Awards in September where they won the Business Service of the Year.

Sian Smith, co-owner of the business, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Business Service of the Year.

"We put our heart and soul into providing the highest possible level of service to our wonderful clients and it’s great to have this recognised by industry experts."

The family-run business, owned by Dave and Sian Smith, was also more recently recognised by the Pet Industry Federation on November 7 as the Best Kennels in the UK.

The PIF Awards celebrate excellence within the pet industry.

Nigel Baker, PIF CEO, said: "Millin Brook particularly impressed the judges.

"They scored very highly on their customer satisfaction scores."

Mr Smith said: "This is the biggest accolade we can receive in the pet industry and we are so very proud."

Their third win was at the Dog Friendly Awards on November 21 at the Kennel Club in Mayfair, London, where they won the Kennel and Home Boarding category.

Mrs Smith said: "It is such a beautiful venue and full of history.

"Following the award ceremony, we were treated to a fabulous spread of afternoon tea and one of the highlights was meeting Ted the dog from Gone Fishing.

"We finished the day with a tour around the Kennel Club museum and enjoyed a few celebration drinks."