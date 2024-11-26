The marine creature appeared on Saundersfoot beach recently, thanks to the volunteers of Saundersfoot RNLI and Julie Davies of The Beach HeART Project.

The group had planned on an early-morning beach clean, but the high tide had left little but a few cigarette butts to pick up.

So they had plenty of time to get creative with Julie's stash of 362 previously collected washed-up plastics to create their catch of the day.

Julie said: "It became an instant talking point for beachgoers, many of who were amazed at the items used which included bottle tops, sports drink lids, shotgun cartridges, sun lotion pumps, straws, ice cream spoons, fishing line and rope, foam bullets, sand toys, golf tees, cider keg caps, printer ink caps, a Barbie arm, Kinder eggs, a plastic carrot and even a 2007 lobster tag from Maine!

Can you identify the plastic pieces? (Image: Julie Davies) "We had some worries of how anatomically correct the fish was - not helped by dogs coming along to investigate and trying to steal the broken balls we were using.

"We wanted to create something that would not only catch people's attention but also spark conversations about the pressing issue of ocean pollution.

"As we left, it was great to be shown that beachgoers who had walked to Coppet and back were leaving the beach with pieces they'd found, however small."

Coming up....





The beach art is just another example of how varied the role of a RNLI Saundersfoot branch volunteer can be.

The branch's next event is a Fish and Chip Lunch fundraiser at The Hean in Saundersfoot this Friday, November 29.

Tickets are £15 - to include fish, chips, peas, unlimited bread and butter and a choice of tea, coffee or squash.

There will also be a raffle and table quiz and nautical background music.

Reservations can be made by contacting James on 07824 320145.