The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across South Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

Here are the finalists for GP of the Year, sponsored by Tovey Brothers

Dr Esther Okafor (Image: Submitted) Dr Esther Okafor - Gwent UPC 24/7 Service

Dr Okafor joined the Gwent UPC 24/7 service just over a year ago following completion of her GP training.

Since joining she has worked tirelessly to ensure each patient contact is of the highest possible standard while maintaining a happy and friendly approach to all patients and colleagues.

Her joyous attitude is contagious within her working environment and her positive and professional attitude is welcomed at all times.

Abersychan Group Practice (Image: Google) Dr Edwards, Abersychan Group Practice

One nominee said: "When I was in a bad way Dr Edwards tried always to get me help with services that were required. She would phone me daily then as I got better weekly. This was often after the surgery closed and she really cared. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be alive now."

Dr Annabelle Holtam (Image: Submitted) Dr Annabelle Holtam

Dr Annabelle Holtam works at Mount Pleasant in Chepstow and is also the South Monmouthshire Neighbourhood Care Network lead.

She has initiated holistic reviews for patients, including a group meeting to discuss with other GPs and professional in the south of Monmouthshire more difficult cases. This approach ensures that the treatment provided is for the whole patient, taking into account mental and social factors, rather than just the symptoms of an illness.