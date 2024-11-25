A Pembrokeshire road was closed by police yesterday evening, Sunday November 24, after a crash.
The collision took place between Honeyborough Roundabout and Rosemarket at around 5.20pm.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "The road was closed whilst the vehicle was recovered and reopened at just after 7pm.
"No injuries were reported.”
