The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across South Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

Here are the finalists in the Emergency Services ‘Blue Light’ Hero category, sponsored by The Trade Centre

Will Kay, volunteer, Severn Area Rescue Association (Image: Submitted) Will Kay, volunteer, Severn Area Rescue Association

Will volunteers for SARA, a lifeboat and land rescue group run entirely by volunteers which covers Newport and surrounding areas.

He works tirelessly to organise (and usually deliver) the weekly training of other crew members as well as giving up his weekends to support fundraising efforts.

He is out in all weathers and all times of night searching rivers for missing people, rescuing stranded vessels, and whatever else the call comes in for.

(Image: Getty Images) Emily Ashe - Welsh Ambulance Service Control Room in Llanfairfechan, Conwy. Zoey Silva, Cymru High Acuity Response Unit, Mike Howells, Paramedic Charlotte Plank and Emergency Medical Technician Simon Hyatt

Nominated after dealing with an incident when 50-year-old delivery driver Neil Jones collapsed at home without warning.

Call handler Emily Ashe took his partner's 999 call from the Welsh Ambulance Service control room in Llanfairfechan, Conwy.

Paramedic Zoey Silva was the first to arrive on scene. Zoey is a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic with additional skills and equipment which enable her to deliver more advanced care to patients.

Zoey was backed up by operations manager Mike Howells, paramedic Charlotte Plank and emergency medical technician Simon Hyatt.

Neil Jones said: “I’ve had a second chance at life, and I can’t thank these guys enough.”

(Image: Getty Images) Paramedics Chris Collins Evan Goodman and Rhys Costello and Emergency Medical Technicians Ross Stewart and Dorian Williams - Welsh Ambulance Service

Nominated after Jayne Partridge, 55, suffered full cardiac arrest.

She said: "I had the best treatment from start to finish. I just want to thank the crew for everything they did, they were amazing.”

Paramedic Chris Collins was the first ambulance resource to arrive on scene. He was backed up by paramedics Evan Goodman and Rhys Costello and emergency medical technicians Ross Stewart and Dorian Williams.