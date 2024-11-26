A music group will perform Christmas concerts in Pembrokeshire.
La Volta will play at Wiston Church and Bethesda Baptist Church, Haverfordwest.
At both events, attendees will hear popular carols on Tudor instruments.
After the performances, refreshments will be served, including Tudor delicacies made from authentic recipes.
These treats are included in the ticket price.
The concerts, organised by Pembrokeshire's Early Music Group, will be held on November 29 in Wiston Church and December 6 in Bethesda Baptist Church, with tickets available at the door at £7.50.
Please note, only cash is accepted.
