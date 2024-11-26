The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across South Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

Here are the finalists in the Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons Arian Care

Health and wellbeing is a core priority at Arian Care, the company has a clear and concise health and wellbeing strategy in place which includes a number of support systems that the company has implemented.

The company has an open door policy and all staff and their family members have full access to an employee assistance program that is paid for by Arian Care and includes a central hub that can provide confidential support and advise across a wide range of topics from debt management to employment rights and from diet and fitness to face to face counselling sessions.

Trevethin Health Centre - Rhiannon Jones, Joanne Williams

Jo and Rhiannon have been proactive in contacting clients by encouraging, engaging, and promoting, the Smoking Cessation service which has increased referrals and active participation with the Help me Quit advisor.

Trevethin Health centre consists of a very small team including one healthcare support worker and one advanced nurse practitioner. The team always ensure excellent patient care is delivered to each patient that attends the clinic.

19 Hills

One nomination said: "19 Hills is taking a revolutionary approach to healthcare, by not only trying to deliver as many services to patients under one roof.

"Their holistic vision of looking at the reason require healthcare in the first place - cold homes, food poverty, poor diet, lack of employment etc, and recognising that without addressing those the patient is in a recurring cycle, looks to relieve the pressure on all the NHS and deliver a solution as opposed to a fix."