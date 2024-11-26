The Pembrokeshire-based Ascona Group, one of the UK's top 10 independent forecourt operators, donated the sum to the band Malva.

The donation allowed the band to purchase their instruments from Pembroke music shop Main Street Music.

Malva is made up of five Ukrainians with support from Pembrokeshire musicians.

Malva's Natalie Panchenko said: "Although far from home, this extremely kind donation from Ascona Group, means we can continue to play music for the Ukrainian community in exile and our friends in Pembrokeshire."

The band were presented with their new equipment by George Parfitt, the owner of Main Street Music.

Mr Parfitt said: "It was a pleasure to help the members of Malva source and select the equipment they needed.

"They can now continue to play traditional Ukrainian music to audiences around Pembrokeshire."

Ascona founder and CEO, Darren Briggs, said: "Since we launched Ascona in 2011, supporting our communities has been at the heart of everything we do, so I am happy that we were able to provide the funds for Malva to purchase musical instruments; especially since they were able to be found from a local retailer."