A Pembrokeshire home-builder is knocking £10,000 off the prices of two of its new properties in a Black Friday deal.
Mill Bay Homes, part of the ateb group, is offering the reduction on the last remaining plots on its latest development in Sageston.
Plot 27 priced at £375,000 is a four bedroom detached home with study and garage. Plot 60, selling at £389,950 is a three bed detached home.
Both properties are build complete and come with flooring, appliances, turf and fencing.
The £10,000 Black Friday price reduction is on offer until this Friday, November 29.
The company has just been nominated as Best New Home Developer at the Property Industry Awards – Wales 2025.
The Property Industry Awards recognises top-rated estate agents, auctioneers, new home developers, mortgage brokers, solicitors, removal companies, and more.
A spokesman for Mill Bay Homes said the company is ‘thrilled' by the nomination, which came from a happy customer.
He added: “To vote for us please visit: https://homemod.co.uk/nominate-vote/ The closing date for voting is April 1, 2025."
For more information, visit www.millbayhomes.co.uk
