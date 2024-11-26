Mill Bay Homes, part of the ateb group, is offering the reduction on the last remaining plots on its latest development in Sageston.

Plot 27 priced at £375,000 is a four bedroom detached home with study and garage. Plot 60, selling at £389,950 is a three bed detached home.

These are the last two plots to be sold at The Cornfields. (Image: Mill Bay Homes)

Both properties are build complete and come with flooring, appliances, turf and fencing.

The £10,000 Black Friday price reduction is on offer until this Friday, November 29.

The company has just been nominated as Best New Home Developer at the Property Industry Awards – Wales 2025.

The Property Industry Awards recognises top-rated estate agents, auctioneers, new home developers, mortgage brokers, solicitors, removal companies, and more.

A spokesman for Mill Bay Homes said the company is ‘thrilled' by the nomination, which came from a happy customer.

He added: “To vote for us please visit: https://homemod.co.uk/nominate-vote/ The closing date for voting is April 1, 2025."

