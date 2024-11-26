Comedian and actor Miles Jupp is set to perform at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven.
He will be bringing his show On I Bang to the stage on January 10, at 8pm.
In this show, Mr Jupp, known for his roles in The Full Monty on Disney Plus, The Durrells, and Why Didn't They Ask Evans? on ITV, will share his experiences after suffering a brain seizure.
This seizure led to the discovery of a cherry tomato-sized tumour and the need for major neurosurgery.
The show is a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love, and the role of qualified medical practitioners.
The Guardian described On I Bang as an 'elegantly funny, terrible English account of a tumour' and awarded it four stars.
The performance has also received rave reviews from The Times, The Guardian, and The Telegraph, and was given five stars by The Arts Desk 2024.
Tickets for the show are priced at £25 and can be purchased by phoning the box office on 01646 695267 or visiting the Torch Theatre website.
