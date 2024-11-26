Tenby Stores and Post Office is offering the special deal as part of its new home delivery service, in partnership with Snappy Shopper.

Fiona Malone, who owns the business with her husband Vince, said: “We understand that with the rising cost of living, customers are seeking greater value for money.

“We are dedicated to being there for them, demonstrating our genuine care for their needs.”

The bundle includes washing up liquid, fabric conditioner, toilet tissue and more for just a penny - a purchase shoppers would normally have to cough up over £7 for.

And it's delivered to your door as well! (Image: Snappy Shopper)

The bundle includes: • Andrex Classic Clean Toilet Tissue (4 rolls) • Domestos Thick Bleach Original (750ml) • Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid Green with Lift Action (320ml) • Comfort Fabric Conditioner Pure (990ml, 33 washes) • Surf Laundry Powder Tropical Lily (500g, 10 washes)

The deal will be available exclusively at the store in South Parade on Wednesday, December 4.

Fiona added: “Household products are essential to our customers, which is why we wanted to offer the household bundle for just 1p, providing them with the best value possible.”

By visiting the Snappy Shopper website or downloading the app, customers can browse and order a wide range of products.

As a welcome for joining Snappy Shopper, new customers can take £10 off their first order using the code SNAP10, at checkout.